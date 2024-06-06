Woman’s death in police custody: Investigation must be independent and credible

On the other hand, the police claimed that they recovered 30 yaba tablets from Afroza Begum’s house. Will you have to kill a person even if yaba is found in his or her possession? Isn’t there a court and law in the country?

Yaba and other drugs have been destroying society, this is undeniable. We also want total eradication of drug business and its intake. But that must be done through legal channels.

What is the necessity of the court if the law enforcement agency members take law into their own hands?

Even if the statement from the police is right, the question remains as to how a woman could die some nine hours after being detained with yaba pills. Police say she fell sick in police custody.

The question is why would the police arrest a woman in the middle of the night. Couldn’t they wait till the morning? Why didn’t they take her to a hospital immediately after she fell sick?