How long will the students learn wrong lessons?

After coming to power in 2009, the Awami League government planned to provide free books to the students at the secondary level along with the already prevailing system in the primary level. Since 2010 every year on 1 January, the ceremony is organised and books are provided to students of classes I to 10. As a result, the first day of the year is also celebrated as the textbook distribution day.

Despite various hitches in the education system this initiative of the government is appreciated. Educationists also believe that free access to textbooks has played an affirmative role in increasing education rates. This is certainly positive. But which disappoints us is to hand students with books with misinformation and lower quality. Printing of textbooks becomes a major problem every year.