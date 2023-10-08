Data leakage: Will govt wake up and take action against negligence?

Such an irony! It indicates the authorities that are supposed to ensure safety of data are playing a role of drowsy night guard. We are claiming that we’ve made a digital Bangladesh and marching towards becoming a smart Bangladesh but reality is different. The people of Bangladesh are not yet conscious enough of the negative impact of leakage of personal data. That’s why the authorities do not also care much about it. ‘Identity theft’ is the most dangerous aspect of data leak and it can hamper an individual’s financial transaction. From being exposed to the risk of withdrawal of money from bank account using the personal data to forgery in selling of properties-- an individual might get embroiled in all sorts of trouble by such personal data leakage.

There are no instances of holding anyone accountable for data leak. We had seen various initiatives by BGD e-GOV CIRT (Bangladesh Government’s e-Government Computer Incident Response Team) after the incident of data leak from the office of the Registrar General of Birth and Death Registration. We also heard the local government minister and state minister for information and technology ministry making different remarks on the incident initially. But they became silent later. As per the national identity registration act, the EC is supposed to ensure safeguard of personal data.