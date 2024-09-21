Price hike: Provide relief to low income people

The saying goes, "Wicked persons have no shortage of tricks in the world." Businesspeople often cite international market trends or natural disasters as justification for raising prices. However, their sole purpose is to keep the prices of essentials inflated by any means possible. They are also aware that once prices rise, it is difficult to bring them down again.

Recently, in light of rising prices, the government set price caps for chicken eggs, broiler chickens, and Sonali chickens. According to the new prices, the maximum retail price for broiler chicken should be Tk 180 per kilogram, while Sonali chicken should be sold at a maximum of Tk 270. However, a market survey by Prothom Alo revealed that these items are not available at the specified prices; consumers are forced to pay more.

On Thursday, brown and white farm eggs were sold at Tk 160 per dozen, while just a week earlier, the price for a dozen was Tk 155. Additionally, the price for broiler chicken ranged from Tk 185 to 190 per kilogram, and Sonali chicken was priced between Tk 270 and 280, which is a 10-taka increase from the previous week.