Kushtia model in tackling Covid should be replicated

News of the coronavirus situation in remote areas of Kushtia and Meherpur featured on the first page of Prothom Alo Wednesday. But the report in Lakshmipur in Kushtia generated considerable interest. The district civil surgeon there, along with the physicians and health workers, had gone house to house visiting the people, giving them advice and prescriptions. The physicians and health workers formed three teams to collect health-related data on the residents of the village. The local administration and health service department also took initiative to carry out Covid tests and give vaccinations there too.

On 3 July when a patient in the village Lakshmipur died, rumours spread that patients were injected and killed if they went to the hospital. The villages avoided going to hospital even if they got coronavirus. When they went too late, the treatment was of no use.