Editorial

Kushtia model in tackling Covid should be replicated

Editorial Desk

News of the coronavirus situation in remote areas of Kushtia and Meherpur featured on the first page of Prothom Alo Wednesday. But the report in Lakshmipur in Kushtia generated considerable interest. The district civil surgeon there, along with the physicians and health workers, had gone house to house visiting the people, giving them advice and prescriptions. The physicians and health workers formed three teams to collect health-related data on the residents of the village. The local administration and health service department also took initiative to carry out Covid tests and give vaccinations there too.

On 3 July when a patient in the village Lakshmipur died, rumours spread that patients were injected and killed if they went to the hospital. The villages avoided going to hospital even if they got coronavirus. When they went too late, the treatment was of no use.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On Tuesday Prothom Alo carried a report about the small village being hit hard, with 12 deaths in 22 days. This report made the authorities pay attention. Other than the civil surgeon, physicians and health workers, the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and upazila chairman also visited the village. UNO Sharmin Akhter used a megaphone to spread awareness messages and also assured the affected persons of proper healthcare.

It is a matter of concern that the village had no community clinic so the people there were already deprived of health services. Matters worsened with the outbreak of coronavirus.

In the Garadob village of Gangni upazila, Meherpur, 21 persons died in 25 days. Here too the villagers had reluctance and reservations about corona tests. Even with fever and a cold, a woman named Pansura Khatun said, “Why will I test for corona and be ostracized?” The district civil surgeon’s office said that 1,419 persons in Gangni upazila had contracted coronavirus. The number, however, is much higher. Many people in the village, like Pansura Begum, avoid getting tested.

It is not possible to carry out tests and provide treatment with just a handful of health department officials. There must be mobilisation of public awareness. The local people’s representatives, political leadership and youth must be involved in this task
Advertisement

Lakhshmipur in Kushtia and Garadob of Meherpur are no isolated cases. This situation prevails in most areas of the country. The people must be tested, whether they have symptoms or not. If the results are positive, immediately treatment must be provided. The treatment can be carried out at home if the symptoms are not serious. The patient can be hospitalised if the symptoms are serious.

From the very outset we have been saying that coronavirus is a national and global disaster. It is not possible to carry out tests and provide treatment with just a handful of health department officials. There must be mobilisation of public awareness. The local people’s representatives, political leadership and youth must be involved in this task.

Vaccines will be given at a union level from 7 August. This is undoubtedly a positive initiative. But if there is only one vaccination centre per union, people coming from far away may not even be able to get vaccinated by the time they arrive. Each union should have several centres. All villages should follow the example of Lakshmipur, Kushtia.

We must make all-out efforts to prevent coronavirus.

Read more from Editorial
Advertisement