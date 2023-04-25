High seas shouldn't be havens for crime

It is not just the natural disaster like cyclones with which they have to struggle. They have to face robbers, pirates and other fierce foes. According to an international report on the safety of fishermen, over 1,350 fishermen in Bangladesh die at sea simply due to the lack of safety equipment. This number will go up if robbery, piracy and other security issues are also taken into account. That is why the list of missing persons in the fishing villages is inordinately long.

The lives of thousands of fishermen along the coast are in a precarious state. Yet these fishermen of the sea contribute considerably to the huge demand for fish. Their fish brings in foreign exchange too.

According to the police, the trawler may have been attacked and sunk, and the 10 fishermen killed, as the result of some old enmity. Or pirates may have looted the fish from the trawler on the high seas and sunk the vessel. The hand and feet of three of the dead fishermen were tied with rope. One of them was decapitated. The door of the room from which the bodies had been recovered was found to be nailed shut.