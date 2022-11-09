Controversial HSC question paper: Unwarranted and distasteful

Among the four moderators, two are teachers from two colleges in Narail and the other two are teachers from a college in Satkhira and another from a college in Bheramara in Kushtia. Teachers have certainly shown irresponsibility in preparing question papers but what did the board officials do? If anyone violates the rules in preparing the question paper, the question should be rejected. The board authorities should explain how the question paper got final approval.

A high-level committee should be formed to look into the whole matter. Legal action should be taken against the responsible persons.

It must be ensured that such communally provocative questions do not reach the hands of the students. It is not right to put the blame on the teacher who prepared the question or moderator. Moderators, who are supposed to supervise, should also be held accountable.