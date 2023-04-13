Grabbers in no way to be spared

Our rivers are being choked by encroachment and pollution. Different projects, including dredging, are taken to protect the rivers but to no avail. The encroachers are too desperate to be stopped. So, the rivers are grabbed a few years after their restoration.

The condition of Buri Teesta river in Ulipur of Kurigram is a glaring example of the above mentioned scenario. The river was dredged under the Delta Plan activities. But a group of people reoccupied the river four years after the dredging was carried out, putting it at stake.