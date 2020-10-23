Laws and immediate initiative required against air pollution, COVID-19

It has not been possible to control air pollution despite government pledges, orders by the High Court, various studies and the growing number of deaths caused by this pollution in the country. The rate of deaths related to air pollution has steadily increased since 2012. The matter has been made clear not only by the court, environmentalists and health experts, but also by various international organisations and studies.

Although the number of deaths has been steadily rising, the efforts taken so far have not been enough. According to the Global Air Report 2020, 173,500 people died due to air pollution related diseases last year. Earlier, the High Court expressed its disappointment and annoyance over the lack of necessary steps to curb air pollution in Dhaka.

The court summoned the director general of the environment department in April and said, "We are disappointed with the steps taken to curb air pollution. We are angry. If we want to protect our children, we have to stop this (air pollution).”