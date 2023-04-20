Management committees must be free of political influence

Prothom Alo has reported that the government is going to amend the regulations of the governing body and management committee of secondary and higher secondary private educational institutions.

The amendment proposal is that those who will assume the post of the management committee president must have minimum higher secondary educational qualifications. Currently there’s no standard for their educational qualification.

Whether this too will remain just a plan, concerns have arisen regarding that. There has been talk of bringing actual education enthusiasts into the management committees of private educational institutions for years. Even after many amendments, it cannot be said that the objective has been fulfilled.

There are more than 35,000 secondary and college level private educational institutions in the country now. Including 2,716 new ones the number of MPO-listed institutions among them is 29,164.