Let the case be settled in court, not by ‘gunfight’

This murder has raised several questions. How could a former MP have the courage to openly hire killers to murder someone? How could he take over government acquired land and privately owned land to build up his housing project? What was the law enforcement doing about it?

The government had acquired land in Buritek of Pallabi quite some time back. The former MP had said he would retrieve the land, but instead used it for his own housing project. He even took over privately own land for the purpose. He built up a criminal gang to keep control of the land. This gang would carry out extortion, mugging, controlling rickshaws, drugs, gambling and other criminal activities in the area. According to news reports, these criminals were on the former MP’s payroll.

While these criminals were active in this residential area of the capital city, members of the law enforcement agencies took no action against them. Each of these criminals faces several cases at the Pallabi police station, accused of various crimes including extortion and murder. Had the police taken action against them, perhaps Shahinuddin would not have lost his life in such a manner.