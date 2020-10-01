Let the fear and uncertainty end

Despite an announcement of visa extension, the fears of Bangladeshi expatriates who work in Saudi Arabia have not abated. They are still in uncertainty and confusion. Although protests helped solve the ticket and flight problems to some extent, the workers are facing fresh complications over extending the visa and iqama (valid work permit).

The visas and iqamas of Saudi migrant workers staying in the country amid the COVID situation have automatically been extended three times this year. It was expected that, naturally, the visas and iqamas will be extended this time too. The first complication was over collecting the plane tickets. After the migrant workers demonstrated several times, both the Bangladesh and Saudi governments allowed flights to land in the respective countries and also increased flights. It is unfortunate that the remittance earners have been facing visa and iqama complications.