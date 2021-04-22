Livestock market leased, Faridpur style

According to reports sent by Prothom Alo's Faridpur correspondent, district Swechchhasebak League leader Shawkat Ali Zahid, secured the lease for the Afzal Mandal cattle market in Charmadhabdia union of Faridpur sadar upazila for year 1425 in the Bangla calendar. He leased it for Tk 50,000 as the sole bidder. The value of lease value was Tk 53,000 and Tk 55,000 in the Bangla years 1427 and 1428 respectively. This year the lease value has shot up to Tk 9.61 million (Tk 96 lakh 1 thousand 100).

An increase in the lease value of a cattle market by 274 times in one year is quite unrealistic. The fact is, the value fixed this time is normal whereas the lease value of the previous three years was unusual. Everything in Faridpur at the time was operated at the dictates of the former minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain. Then in 2018 the livestock marketplace collapsed under the machinations of his APS AHM Fuad. Since then, Fuad decided who would get the lease of the market, the value of the value and such matters. It seemed the minister’s APS was more powerful than him.

Awami League saw an upheaval in its politics in Faridpur last year. The scene has changed since the arrests of two of the former minister's associates, Rubel and Barkat. They were charged for amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 25 million and laundering money abroad. Other associates of the former minister also went into hiding, including the APS Fuad.