Massive blackout: The reason and solution must be addressed

Some 60 per cent of the country witnessed a massive blackout for a few hours due to a collapse in the national grid. A total of 32 districts in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Mymensingh division were completely without electricity for four to eight hours. Common people’s daily lives were greatly affected by this. Emergency services, including business, medical services, telecommunication and bank transactions were disrupted. Factories in many areas were closed down due to the blackout.

The blackout occurred on Tuesday, when the people of the Bengali Hindu community were celebrating their biggest religious festival, Durga Puja. However, all the rituals of the puja were completed without a hitch in the end. According to the sources in the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), the crisis started in the national grid on the eastern side of the Jamuna Bridge at 2.05pm. State minister for power and energy, Nasrul Hamid has said about forming probe bodies to identify the reasons behind the black out.