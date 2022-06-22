Losing ground in cultural arena: Concerted efforts require for revival

Several reasons behind the current crisis and stagnation of culture were presented at the Round Table. 1. Culture is now a product because of the market economy, at the same time, the rise of visual media in cultural sector because of technology. 2. Lack of connection in cultural activities in cities and villages. 3. Extreme capital-centrism of celebrations and cultural activities. 4. The middle class section that used to initiate the cultural movement in the past are now accustomed to consumerism. 5. Flexibility of the government initiatives and in some cases inaction in preventing the spread of fundamentalism. 6. Not being able to question the culture of the state and society and spread of a culture of fear. 7. Lack of cultural infrastructure and training facilities and not considering the state allocation as investment in this sector. 8. Strong political divisions and personal interests. 9. Government control over Jatra, Palagan, Baulgan. 10. Not being able to think of anything new beyond the uniform explanation of history. 11. The gap between the movement of cultural workers and the people’s movement. 13. Deterioration of intellectual standard along with the standard of politics.

Suggestions have been made to overcome the crisis through education, restoration and decentralisation of cultural activities, sternly preventing the spread of fundamentalism, building cultural centres in each upazila and keeping it operational, organising cultural conference in the national level and spreading those in district level gradually. Education and cultural activists and intellectuals have also been requested to introspect into their own thoughts and activities and to think boldly and creatively.