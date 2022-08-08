Unsafe roads: How many more deaths, rapes will wake the authorities up

The incident of robbery and rape in a bus was followed by another incident of rape in the public transport. The female victim is currently undergoing treatment at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur.

According to Prothom Alo, a couple who came by bus from Naogaon got down at Bhogra bypass area of ​​Gazipur early on Saturday morning. From there, they travelled to Mauna in a Taqwa Paribahan minibus plying on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

There were already two staff in the bus and three more got on as it reached Chandana Chaurasta. When the other passengers got off the bus, the staff pushed the husband and the five staff raped his wife inside the moving bus. According to the police, the bus workers dropped the female passenger at Rajendrapur intersection. Before that, they snatched money and mobile phones from the husband and wife.