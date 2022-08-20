Take Bachelet's advice into consideration

The visit of Michelle Bachelet provided an opportunity to assess and monitor the actual scenario.

We think that the statement given by Michelle Bachelet at a press conference at the final stage of her tour is very important for Bangladesh. She asked the government to take into account the allegations of human rights violations, instead of denying them. She expressed deep concern to the government regarding serious allegations of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and torture and proposed the formation of an independent, neutral and transparent investigative agency to address serious allegations of human rights violations.

From Michelle Bachelet’s statement, we can understand what she perceived about the human rights situation in the country and what her observation actually is. When allegations of human rights violations in a UN member state remain overlooked for a long time, the issue of independent and neutral investigations usually comes to the fore. From this point of view, Michelle's statement contains recognition of the long-standing complaints and demands of human rights organisations and activists at the national and international levels.

Similarly, we were continuously expressing concern about how the digital security act is thwarting the freedom of press and expression and is creating a situation of self-censorship. We were also demanding repeal of the act. Michelle's speech mentioned how this law is restricting the freedom of expression and activities of private institutions.

There is more than a year before the election, but its discussions have already started in the political arena. Michelle Bachelet’s statement contains some advice in this regard.