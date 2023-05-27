Gazipur city polls: Fair elections must continue

The election to Gazipur City Corporation was held in a fair and peaceful manner. With the parliamentary election due in the next couple of months, this local government election carries significance for various reasons. Though BNP did not take part in this city election, an independent candidate emerged victorious as mayor in the election battle defeating the ruling Awami League candidate.

According to a Prothom Alo report, voting was held from 8:00am to 4:00am on Thursday using electronic voting machine (EVM) at all centres and the unofficial results show Zayeda Khatun, the mother of former city mayor Jahangir Alam, defeated ruling party candidate Azmat Ullah by more than 16,000 votes. Voter turnout was also noticeable in the Gazipur city polls compared to other local government elections and by-polls to parliamentary seats, which were held in the recent past. People from all walk of life, including men, women, elderly people and youth, were seen standing in queues since the morning to cast their ballot.