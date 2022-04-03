Maisha the latest road victim: When will the authorities wake up?

A road accident claimed the life of Maisha Momotaj, a student who took part in a movement with her classmates demanding safer roads after two college students were killed in a road accident at airport area in 2018. She was on her way to North South University in Bashundhara residential area on her scooter from Uttara last Friday morning. A covered van hit her on the Khilkhet flyover leaving her critically injured. When she was taken to the hospital, the physicians declared her dead.

Maisha was a sixth-semester student in the English department at North South University. Of the seven people killed in road accidents across the country on Friday, four were students. Earlier on Thursday, a 13-year-old student was killed by a truck in Faridpur. According to the Bangladesh Passengers Welfare Association, in the seven years from 2014 to 2021, more than 11 per cent of the victims who died in road accidents were students. In this span of time an average of 800 students died every year.