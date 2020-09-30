Mass transfer does not reflect rule of law

An unprecedented mass transfer has taken place in Cox’s Bazar following an extrajudicial killing. We have talked to three former Inspector Generals of Police (IGP) about the matter. None of them considered this mass transfer as a positive sign.

Two former IGPs think this may send a wrong message to the police administration as a few persons committed crime, but the whole district police have been held accountable before the nation. Transfer of about 1,500 members of police at a time is rare. The impact is not less on the family and social life of the transferred law enforcers. The school and college goers of these families will have to face additional hardship due to this amid the pandemic.

The two former IGPs rightly assess that such a step in no way meets the requirement of the rule of law. There is no doubt that the mass transfer took place following drug trades and its spread in Cox’s Bazar, crossfires and the serious allegations raised against the police force after the death of a retired army officer in police firing. Through this mass transfer, some accused members of the police force are acquitted when the victims are unlikely to get justice. Those who are honest and professional have ultimately been reprimanded . It is against the principle of nurturing the good and suppressing the evil.