May the ideals of democracy and pluralism be upheld

The decision by the United States to withdraw from the international agreement on climate change aimed at preventing global warming has been widely criticised around the world. Under the Trump administration, the US has even withdrawn from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran, known as the Iran Nuclear Deal, which was a result of years of multilateral efforts to curb the spread of nuclear weapons in the Middle East. And as part of its growing partiality towards aggressive and expansionist Israel, it has moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, sparking a backlash in the Arab world. The deterioration of Trump-led US relations with China in the larger geopolitical arena has created an unfavorable environment for peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

"This is the time to heal America," said Joe Biden, the winner of the election. We would say that not only within the American state and society, but also under the leadership of Joe Biden, the new US government will take the initiative to heal the wounds of the international arena. World leaders are congratulating Biden and expressing optimism. As Iranian president Hassan Rouhani has expressed hope, the new US administration led by Joe Biden will correct the Trump administration's incorrect decisions.

Many analysts of international politics are hoping that the pace of growing militarisation, which had accelerated as a result of the Trump administration's competition for influence in the Asia-Pacific region, will slow down under the Biden administration. Joe Biden will focus on economic development. We also hope that instead of spending money on war and militarization, more importance will be given to improving the living standards of the people of all countries through economic cooperation.