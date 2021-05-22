Media in the time of disaster

The waywardness of US’ Trump administration is evident on how deadly it can be if the role of a free press is denied. Donald Trump during his time as the president had brought the country to a severe disaster related to coronavirus pandemic ignoring information of the media and the expert advice. The situation has improved much as the Biden administration paid heed to the information of media and the advice of experts.

The government’s ministers often said they don’t want the government confronting the media and they want cooperation. And we, too, want that their activities reflect this.