Cuts in edu, health allocations: Interim govt stuck in old mould?

The interim government has proposed a lower allocation for development in the 2025–26 budget compared to the current fiscal year. According to the draft Annual Development Programme (ADP) prepared by the planning ministry, Tk 285.57 billion has been allocated for 91 projects in the education sector—Tk 29.71 billion less than the allocation in the current ADP, which stood at Tk 315.28 billion.

Over its 15 and a half consecutive years in power, the Awami League government implemented numerous unnecessary mega projects that significantly increased the country’s debt burden.

In this context, the interim government’s decision to drop many of these large-scale projects seems justified.

However, cutting back on education and health allocations is deeply concerning and, frankly, unwarranted.

If we fail to increase investment in education, we risk failing to develop a future generation equipped with the skills and competencies needed in a modern world. Similarly, if we are to build a healthy, resilient nation, there is no alternative to raising the allocation for the health sector.