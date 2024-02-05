Forest submerged to make a lake: Take action against accused

The forest department has opened up the dam that the associates of a former member of parliament built illegally by occupying the protected forest land using the lawmaker’s name following a report published in Prothom Alo. But the dam disrupted cultivation on 4,224 acres of land, destroyed thousands of trees and damaged biodiversity in Lohagara and Satkania – who will compensate for it?

Though influential people built that dam in 2011, the forest department could remove it not cut open the dam until that MP became a former lawmaker. He is no other than Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi, who contested the 7 January election with Awami League’s ticket and conceded defeat to the independent candidate. He faced no trouble in securing the party nomination despite facing allegations in several scandals while he was a lawmaker. Had he not been defeated in the election, the dam would have been as it was defying the objection and protest of the forest department and environmentalists and the entire forest would have been destroyed.