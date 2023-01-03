Shrinking practice of civil rights

There is no alternative to democratic system of government if the benefits of development are to reach people at all levels. In democratic countries, civil rights are extended through laws and various institutional and non-institutional practices. We witness a complete opposite picture in Bangladesh. The recent reports revealed by several national and international organisations on the scope of civil rights practice and the sustainability of civil bodies Bangladesh are perturbing.

Human rights organisation Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK) believes that civil rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and protest that has been mandated in the constitution are shrinking in the country. The organization observes that political parties and people had to face various adversities in holding gatherings across the year of 2022.