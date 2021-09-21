Monitor high fertiliser prices to protect farmers

The last harvest saw a high yield of crops, especially Aman, since farmers had access to fertilizer, seeds and other materials at fixed prices despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and floods. This year, flash floods caused trouble to farmers in several northern districts during Aman harvest and then came the bigger problem – growing prices of urea fertiliser.

News on the rising price of urea fertiliser in four districts appeared in Prothom Alo on Sunday, 19 September. The price of fertiliser reportedly reached its peak in Jahsore. The government set the price of a 50kg bag of urea at Tk 800 but it is being sold at Tk 50-400 higher than the fixed price. Farmers in Faridpur said they purchased a sack of urea for Tk 900. They had to spend Tk 18 a kg instead of Tk 16.