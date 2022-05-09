MP’s remarks tantamount to breaking the oath

When an MP orders to kill miscreants by lynching in his constituency, it transpires that the government has no control over the law and order situation in the area. Does the government or the home ministry also believe so? It can be construed from the lawmaker’s remarks that drug addicts, terrorists and miscreants are carrying out violence rather than having rule of law in his constituency.
This situation certainly did not arise overnight. Did he try to take any legal action before the situation exacerbated to an extent that he had to call for lynching the miscreants? As an MP, he had other options as to draw the attention of the Home Minister to this issue. Even if it was not enough, he could have discussed the matter with the prime minister. He took the law in his own hands instead of exploring the other options.
Not only HM Ibrahim, but many other MPs seem to have little respect for the rule of law in their speech and behaviour.
Hasanur Rahman, an MP from Barguna-2 constituency, thrashed a plaintiff who filed a case against him. Last month, former MP Abdur Rahman alias Badi beat up party members at a local Awami League meeting. How people with such attitude get party nominations in the parliamentary elections really takes us by surprise.
It is clear that when an MP announces to take the law into his own hands, it shows he is unable to understand the consequences or risk of it. With such an attitude does he qualify to be an MP? MPs need to understand that crime cannot be curbed in any country by lynching. Such jungle rule cannot be applied in a civilised country.
MP Ibrahim's statement went viral on social media. We can only imagine what would have happened if such a statement had been spread on social media by someone other than an MP from the ruling party. Will he stay above the law as an MP of the ruling party? We demand an explanation from the party by which he was nominated and the government.