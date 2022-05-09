MP’s remarks tantamount to breaking the oath

The statement of a Member of Parliament for Noakhali-1 constituency, HM Ibrahim, in a rally held at Muhuriganj High School ground of Deoti Union in Chatkhil on Friday displayed extreme disrespect for the country's law, court and judiciary. "It is my order, nothing would happen if the miscreants are beaten to death," he said. “Kill the perpetrators by lynching. If anyone complains, I will be the number one accused in the case.”'

Through this, the MP has incited the locals to lynch the miscreants. Not only that, he has also expressed his desire to be the number one accused in the case if anyone dies in beating. As a legislator, can he take the law into his own hands? He certainly is not unaware of his duty as a legislator. Article 147 of the Constitution under which MPs take oaths states that the lawmakers should perform their duties lawfully and faithfully. MP HM Ibrahim has practically taken the law into his own hands and by doing so he has broken that oath.