Slowest city Dhaka: What is the benefit of mega projects?

The National Bureau of Economic Research of the US in a study termed capital Dhaka as the slowest city in the world. This information was confirmed analysing the speed of vehicles in more than 1,200 cities in some 152 countries. According to research, some 19 of the top 20 fastest cities in the world are located in the US. The only city out of the USA in the list of top 20 fastest cities in the world is the city of Windsor in the Ontario state of Canada.

Dhaka is followed by two cities of Nigeria – Lagos and Ikorodu – respectively in the list of top 20 countries with the slowest traffic speed. Apart from Dhaka, Mymensingh and Chattogram are in the 9th and 12th place of the list with slowest traffic speed. There are eight Indian cities in this list, including Kolkata and Mumbai.

The first metro rail project is ongoing at a cost of Tk 330 billion in Dhaka city to ease traffic congestion. Two more metro rail projects are being undertaken at a cost of Tk 940 billion. An expressway is being constructed at Tk 90 billion. The first metro rail and expressway have partly been inaugurated. Earlier 8 flyovers were constructed at a cost of billions. Flyovers and expressways have also been constructed in Chattogram too. But none of these initiatives could make the two cities any faster.