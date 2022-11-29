Drug smuggling on the rise: Why godfathers remain out of reach

In 2018, the government launched a special drive against drugs. In that drive, small-scale drug dealers were caught but the big fish and the godfathers remained out of reach. Allegations of extrajudicial killings and widespread human rights violations came to fore during the operation.

In February 2019, some 101 drug dealers listed by the ministry of home affairs surrendered at Teknaf High School grounds. It was hoped that this would reduce drug smuggling along the Teknaf-Ukhiya border.

But the opposite happened. Recently, after the verdict of the trial of those drug dealers was announced, it garnered many questions in public mind about their surrender.

In the Narcotics Control Act of 2018, where the maximum penalty for drug dealing is death, they have been sentenced to one and a half years imprisonment and a fine of Tk 20,000 each. Of the convicted accused 83 are absconding. Among the absconding accused are 12 close relatives of Abdur Rahman Badi, former member of Parliament of Cox’s Bazar-4 Constituency, including 4 brothers.