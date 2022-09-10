Let a meeting be called again soon

In the CHT treaty signed between the Bangladesh government and Janasanghati Samity in 1997 to establish peace, one of the main conditions was to settle land dispute. Violence, arson and use of force have been prevailing for a long there. In this context, it is very unfortunate to postpone a scheduled meeting of the land commission in the wake of hartal (strike) called by an organisation.

When a meeting of CHT land commission was called after two and a half years, an organisation named Parbatya Chattogram Nagorik Parishad called a 32-hour hartal protesting against it. Later on Tuesday, the postponement of the meeting was made public in a letter signed by Khagrachhari land commission secretary. Later, the organisation withdrew the strike.

CHT land commission is an autonomous body constituted by the government. As per the law, the orgnisation is supposed to settle disputes related to the land. Why did the parishad leaders not go to the commission if their demand was justified? Why did they stop the activities of a government organisation with the threat of hartal?