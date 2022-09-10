Let a meeting be called again soon

Admitting that the land dispute is the root of all problems in CHT region, the government constituted the land commission. But it is unfortunate that the commissions were formed repeatedly, they could not work or did not want to work. There was a flaw in the commission law. Although several meetings were held after changing law in 2016, the land dispute has not been solved yet.
23 eminent citizens in a statement expressed concern due to postponement of the meeting of the land commission. Their concern is logical. They said that after the CHT treaty, land commission has been formed, but they could not settle even a single land dispute in 21 years. After changing the law of land commission in 2016, several meetings were held and a number of important decisions were taken. The decisions are awaiting implementation. Meanwhile, over 26,000 applications for settlement of land dispute have been submitted to the land commission.
It is needless to say that various vested quarters are continuing activities against the treaty. Now they come out in the name of Nagorik Parishad. The government should take necessary steps to protect peace. Instead of that, the postponement of meeting because of the threat of a vested quarter will send a wrong signal to the hill people. Are there some people inside the government who do not want the implementation of the treaty? It is clear that peace cannot be established in the hills without the resolution of the land dispute.
The government should make all-out efforts to implement the treaty instead of surrendering to the unfair demand of a vested quarter. Let the postponement of land commission be called again.