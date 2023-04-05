How would RAJUK approve of this irregularity?

Prothom Alo reports that, at least 1281 plots out of 16,013 plots in Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara and Uttara, which are planned residential areas of Dhaka, are being illegally used for commercial or non-residential purposes. Although the owners of these plots have taken permission for residential buildings, those plots are being used for building shops, hotels, restaurants and other commercial activities.

The situation is so dire that almost half of Banani's plots are now being used for commercial purposes. One-third of the plots in Gulshan and one-fifth in Baridhara have been commercialised. Vigorous commercialisation is also going on in Uttara. Various problems including traffic congestion, noise pollution are increasing in the city.

According to RAJUK regulations, commercial activities are prohibited in residential plots. Yet how did this irregularity continue? Development control wing of RAJUK is vested with the responsibility for preventing such activities. But the officer in charge there says that he is not aware of illegal commercial use of the plot. The real picture can easily be assumed when the regulatory authorities are so ineffective and inactive.