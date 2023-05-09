Unplanned dredging won’t save Brahmaputra

No matter how much money is spent, unplanned dredging doesn’t come to any use. The Brahmaputra River is the proof of that.

The dredging of the river in the Mymensingh part began in 2019. Movements demanding dredging had been continuing since 2009.

Even after four years, the river hasn’t regained navigability yet. Besides, instead of dredging the entire river, only 100 metres of width is being dredged.

After dredging, silts scooped out from the river are being piled up on the banks, which are returning to their original place during the rainy season.

Youths from Mymensingh town as well as several other upazilas staged a protest standing in knee-deep water on the river last Friday. They staged the protest symbolically, naming it ‘Mriter Chitkar’ (scream of the deceased).

A citizens’ organisation named ‘Jonouddyog’ on Saturday conducted an investigation visiting different spots of the river to find inconsistencies of the dredging project.