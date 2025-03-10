Build social resistance against rapists, abusers of women and children

The child is currently in a critical condition and is receiving treatment at CMH in Dhaka. Prior to this, she was treated at Magura General Hospital, Faridpur Medical College and Dhaka Medical College Hospital. As there was no improvement in her condition, she was transferred to CMH for further treatment.

People from various social and professional backgrounds across the country have protested against the rape and abuse of women and children. Public and private university teachers and students have also taken the streets, similar to their participation in last year’s anti-autocratic movement. Statistics indicate that in Bangladesh, the majority of incidents of abuse against women and children are committed by family members and close relatives.

With one incident of abuse against women after another, what is the government doing? What are the members of the law enforcement agencies doing? When a crime occurs, the may file a case, but most of those who commit such heinous act remain beyond reach. Recently, in a case of child rape in Dinajpur, the defendant, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment, was released on bail within just eight and a half years. The victim child and her family are now living in fear and insecurity.