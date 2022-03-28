Natural forests: No development by destroying life and environment

The shrinking size of the Sundarbans means declining forest and animal resources. According to the World Bank's 2020 report, there are 528 species of trees and shrubs in the forest, and 300 species of birds. There are 58 species of reptiles, 42 species of mammals and 9 species of amphibians. There are 250 species of fish in the rivers and canals of the Sundarbans. There are many species of insects, crabs, snails and oysters. There are different types of fungi, algae.

The Sundarbans protects Bangladesh from the cyclones that occur in the Bay of Bengal every year. For this reason it is called a natural shield. Now if we weaken this natural shield in the name of development, not only the plants but also the animals will die.

The existence of Bangladesh depends on the existence of Sundarbans. The forests of the Chittagong Hill Tracts are also being destroyed in the name of so-called development. According to Prothom Alo, a huge forest called Sita Pahar, 40 km away from Kaptai Lake in Rangamati, has been used for orchards, settlements, hotels and motels.