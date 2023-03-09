Explosion at Siddique Bazar: Factory, market, residence everything unsafe

So far 21 people have been killed and over 100 sustained injuries in an explosion at a building of Siddique Bazar near Gulistan in Dhaka. Fire fighters conducted a rescue operation on Wednesday morning after halting the operation on Tuesday night. Conducting the rescue operation had become tougher as the explosion took place at the basement of the building. The fire service authorities have been suspecting the building might collapse any time.

Two buildings, one is 7-storey and another 5-storey, were damaged in the explosion near BRTC bus Counter in Gulistan, Dhaka at around 4:45 pm on Tuesday. Passers-by and the residents of the building were injured in the explosion.