Load shedding: Pay heed to the rural areas

The power division had anticipated load shedding could be avoided if large coal-based power plants came into production at the beginning of summer. India's Adani Group has been supplying more than 750 MW of electricity per day since 6 April. More than 1,200 megawatts are now available from Payra plant, the country's largest power plant. However, one unit at Barapukuria, which runs on its own coal supply, is closed.

Rampal power plant was shut down three days ago due to mechanical faults. The plant has already shut down several times since the start of production last December. Three units of Ashuganj gas-based power plant have been shut down due to technical reasons.

The government's success in the power sector is being questioned due to various reasons. Power generation capacity has been increased without considering the source of energy. As a result, private power plants have to pay capacity charges even without generating electricity. Electricity prices have been increased three times in the last three months. The Minister of State for Power has hinted that it may increase further.