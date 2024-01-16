Female migrant workers must be ensured of security

The destination of most of the female Bangladeshi workers is Saudi Arabia. There, questions have been raised regarding the quality of the training of our women workers. Apart from that, these workers were forced to return due to several other reasons, including health complications, home sickness, low wage, working without any salary, food habits, language barrier and physical, mental and sexual torture.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, adviser to Bangladeshi Ovibashi Mohila Sramik Association (BOMSA) and Supreme Court lawyer Farida Yeasmin said although the Migration Act has been amended, the issue of protecting female migrants has not been mentioned separately. The security of women abroad has not been ensured. They are being subjected to torture every day. Now they are not willing to go abroad anymore out of fear. This is the reason behind the decline in the number of women workers despite the rise in the rate of migrant workers abroad.

The Prothom Alo report says more than 1.3 million workers were sent abroad in 2023. Of them, 77,263 were female.