Textbook printing and paper quality must not be compromised

It is learnt from Prothom Alo reports that the printers have taken up the printing work at a cost much lower than the estimated cost for the secondary level. Also, the brightness of the paper has been lessened by 5 per cent compared to last year. Last year it had been 85 per cent. NCTB officials have said that this has been done due to the paper crisis.

The NCTB estimated cost of books of classes 7 and 8 was Tk 3 per forma. But the lowest cost offered by the printers for the Class 6 books was Tk 1.93 per forma. For the Class 7 books it was Tk 1.79. The volume of books to be printed is around 64.5 million for Class 6 and 44.5 million for Class 7.

Every year a certain section of printers create problems with the textbooks. They take the printing orders at a low cost initially and then come up with all sorts of excuses regarding delay in delivery. And finally when the books are delivered, the printing and the paper quality is extremely poor. NCTB officials themselves have said the government funds may be saved somewhat by relaxing conditions or giving work orders to low bidders, but the printing quality cannot be ensured.