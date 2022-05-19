No initiative to increase oil production despite minister's assurance

The assurance and warning by the commerce minister Tipu Munshi after a meeting with the task force committee to control price does not seem to comfort the people at all. He said soybean oil is harmful for the human body. We believe the minister might have said this following the price hike of essential lately. Why didn’t he warn us earlier if soybean oil is so bad for health? Secondly the minister has suggested the consumers to use rice bran oil instead. Around 50,000 to 60,000 tonnes of rice bran oil is produced in the country now. He said, it could be increased by 700,000 tonnes.

After the second meeting of the task force committee on Wednesday, commerce minister Tipu Munshi also spoke to reporters about wheat. Around 74 per cent of wheat import comes from India. The minister said that even if the country imposed a ban on wheat exports, it would not be fully applicable to Bangladesh. But the reality is that the price of flour in Bangladesh has gone up by four taka per kg immediately after the announcement of ban of Indian exports. Even if the price of flour goes up, it will have an effect on rice price as well.