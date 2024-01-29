What steps is the government taking as unemployment rises?

What steps is the government taking as unemployment increases?

The question as to whether unemployment is a problem or not in our country is no more a debatable one. Things become clear if one looks at the number of applicants in Bangladesh Cadre Service (BCS) or any other government or non-government job. Even in many cases, several hundred candidates compete against a single seat.

While taking the aforementioned reality into consideration, the data presented by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on the country’s workforce is not credible at all. BBS statistics said the number of unemployed people has increased by 40,000 in the last three months of the last year. With this, the BBS shows the number of unemployed people in the country at 2.35 million after the October-December quarter. Of them, males are 1.5 million (15,70,000) and females are 780,000. As per the BBS statistics, the number of unemployed people in the country was 2.31 million at the end of 2022.

Economists don’t agree with the statistics of BBS. They think the actual number of unemployed people is several millions. Center for Policy Dialogue’s (CPD) executive director Fahmida Khatun told Prothom Alo that all the statistics by the government including the number of unemployed people, investment and so on are questionable.

