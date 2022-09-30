Universities of science and technology must be specialised

The character and features of specialised universities are different from general universities around the world. The purpose of these educational institutions is to create skilled manpower along with creating in related subjects.

Specialised universities in Bangladesh had different features once. Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and Bangladesh Agricultural University are examples. Degree holders of these two universities were and still are highly respected in the country as well as abroad.

There are currently 53 public universities in the country. Of these 13 are specialised science and technology universities. But the universities that have been established in the last two and a half decades have not been able to maintain that reputation.