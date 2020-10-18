Nutrition situation needs to be improved further

There is no doubt that it is a big achievement to advance 13 notches up in eradicating hunger. On the basis of the score in world hunger index, it is said the level of hunger in Bangladesh is still at alarming stage. So there is no scope to be complacent thinking that we have achieved a lot in the fight against hunger. We have to go a long way in this fight.

COVID-19 has created additional pressure on the poor. There is a fear that their life standard will deteriorate further. There is concern that the situation of nutrition of women and children will also deteriorate and in this regard initiatives at the public and private levels should be taken to tackle it.

If the pandemic is prolonged further, special food nutrition programmes will be needed. Many issues including level of malnutrition, child mortality and stunted growth have been taken into consideration in determining the level hunger in world hunger index. We have to give emphasis to nutritious food for poor people to ensure improvement in this sector.