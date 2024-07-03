Ban on catching hilsa: Coordination between Bangladesh, India essential

Unlike the hilsa fish, the life of the fishermen who catch the fish is not bright at all. When there is a ban on catching hilsa, their livelihood becomes even more difficult. The financial assistance provided by the government does not provide sufficient food for their families.

Another negative effect of the government’s ban on catching hilsa was known through a Prothom Alo report on 28 June. The government imposes restrictions to increase production of the fish but during that period of ban spanning for over a month in Bangladesh, more hilsa is netted off the coast of Indian state of West Bengal. On the other hand, Bangladeshi fishermen get less hilsa during the season of fishing, they said.