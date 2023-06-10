Dengue could take a more dangerous turn in monsoon

Once, dengue used to be considered a seasonal ailment of monsoon. But now there are outbreaks every season, irrespective of winter, summer or monsoon.

As reported in Prothom Alo, 21 people have died of dengue in the country this year. Two of them died in May while eight died in the first eight days of June.

It’s been reported from the Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room that a total of 506 dengue patients are currently admitted in hospitals across the country.

So far, 2,854 dengue patients have been admitted in hospitals this year. As many as 2,119 of them were from Dhaka while the other 735 were from outside of the capital.

That means the prevalence of dengue is acuter in Dhaka. On the other hand, dengue outbreak can be noticed in quite a few more districts outside of Dhaka including Cox’s Bazar.