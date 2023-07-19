Party registration raises further questions on EC role

An election commissioner said, when granting registration, it is not seen if the party has activities or not, It is seen whether it has offices and committees as laid down in the conditions. They supposedly even carried out an inspection to verify the information given by the parties.

According to Prothom Alo investigations, the two parties cannot receive registration. Their offices have been set up temporarily, some rented by Awami League leaders and some by persons of a particular agency. And those in their committees are also of the ruling party or Jatiya Party.

Ten political parties who had applied for registration, held a press conference, alleging that the EC granted those two parties registration at the directives of the government and did not register the parties who are active in street movements and struggles.

The allegations of the political parties and the results of Prothom Alo’s investigations are serious. The EC should make public all the information of the parties given registration and of the parties that were not given registration. If they fail to do so, the people will grow further doubt and suspicion in EC’s activities. They will not be able to hold a fair election. If they cannot even carry out registration properly, questions arise as to whether they even have the moral right to remain a constitutional institution.