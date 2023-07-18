Do not worsen public suffering with counter programmes

No matter how many foreign guests or observers come and give good advice about the elections, our politics continue in the same old course. The leaders talk about free and fair elections, but their behaviour speaks the opposite.
Ruling Awami League and opposition BNP both held rallies on 12 July and it was a matter of relief that there were no clashes or violence. Analysts feel that the political parties are trying to prove themselves to be democratic and tolerant in front of the foreign guests.
However, in a city already afflicted with horrendous traffic congestion, when programmes of the two large parties are held on the same day, the situation is a public nightmare and 12 July was no exception. It had been expected that the political parties would avoid counter programmes, but it is a matter of concern that Awami League has announced almost identical programmes as BNP's road march scheduled for 18 and 19 July. Not only is this undemocratic, but also blatantly inviting conflict. Would Awami League accept it if BNP or any other party took up such counter programmes?
If rallies and public meetings are obstructed by means of counter programmes, resulting in clashes and violence, who will take responsibility?
In a democratic system, everyone has the right to public meetings and rallies. But care must be taken so these meetings and rallies do not create public suffering. Why does Awami League have to take up a programme on the very same day as BNP? They could hold their event on a different day with even more people.
The ruling party says that their activists are deployed to ensure that the opposition cannot disrupt peace in the name of their programmes. It is the responsibility of the government and the law enforcement agencies to ensure that peace and order is maintained. Why are they taking on this responsibility?
We have also always stood against any destructive programmes like hartal (strikes) and blockades. Such programmes not only destroy the country's economy, but also increases public suffering. But if rallies and public meetings are obstructed by means of counter programmes, resulting in clashes and violence, who will take responsibility? If Awami League and BNP hold programmes in the morning and afternoon on weekdays, the entire Dhaka city will come to a standstill. Why do they not take that into cognizance?
Last Monday, with BNP's youth rally scheduled to be held in Khulna, suddenly buses on two routes where shut down. This is not just unnatural, but inhuman too. Not only were those headed to the rally held up, but the general men, women and children passengers had to face extreme suffering. In the past too such incidents took place centering BNP rallies and repetition of this will push the country towards further uncertainty.
There is only six months left for the election. The government declares that it wants a fair election and a democratic environment, but in reality it is taking up a different line. We make a call to desist from counter programmes. Why will the political leadership that dreams of building a Digital Bangladesh and a Smart Bangladesh, subject the public to such suffering in the name of programmes?
In a democratic system, dialogue is the best way to resolve any differences. Clashes and conflict cannot be justified simply because problems were not resolved through dialogue in the past. Rather than having counter programmes on the streets, the political leadership can try to resolves the election-related crises through dialogue. That is what the people want.