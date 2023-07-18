Do not worsen public suffering with counter programmes

We have also always stood against any destructive programmes like hartal (strikes) and blockades. Such programmes not only destroy the country's economy, but also increases public suffering. But if rallies and public meetings are obstructed by means of counter programmes, resulting in clashes and violence, who will take responsibility? If Awami League and BNP hold programmes in the morning and afternoon on weekdays, the entire Dhaka city will come to a standstill. Why do they not take that into cognizance?

Last Monday, with BNP's youth rally scheduled to be held in Khulna, suddenly buses on two routes where shut down. This is not just unnatural, but inhuman too. Not only were those headed to the rally held up, but the general men, women and children passengers had to face extreme suffering. In the past too such incidents took place centering BNP rallies and repetition of this will push the country towards further uncertainty.