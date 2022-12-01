Court issues strong warning: How long will ACC be toothless

Besides, the court also directed to file an affidavit through the registrar of the High Court after submitting the report. Former manager of BASIC Bank’s Shantinagar branch, Mohammad Ali Chowdhury, filed a petition to the High Court after failing to secure a bail at the lower court in separate cases over money embezzlement at state-owned BASIC Bank. The High Court issued a rule after preliminary hearing. The court said, “Investigation was supposed to be completed within 120 days as per the laws, but the ACC failed to complement the probe in the stipulated time. If investigation is not completed on time, much evidence of the cases get destroyed. There are instances of resignations in many countries if the probe agencies cannot complete investigations within the stipulated time, but there are no examples of resignations admitting the responsibility of failure here ins our country. Rather there are instances of harassing and sacking the officials carrying out investigation successfully.”