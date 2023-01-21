Why this stand of defending encroachers?

Rivers are inseparably linked with the formation of land mass, development of a civilization and the life and livelihood of the people of Bangladesh.

Although there are 1,500 existent rivers, most of them are dying due to indiscriminate encroachment and limitless pollution. The government has prepared a 100-year master plan to protect the rivers.

Alongside forming the National River Conservation Commission, the National Water Act has been enacted as well. Declaring the rivers in Bangladesh as living entities, the High Court has announced the commission as guardian of river conservation.

But from the looks of the situation, it appears that the guardian agency is strongly defending encroachers instead.

Prothom Alo reports that the river conservation commission had listed about 38,000 individuals and organisations, involved in encroachment of 48 rivers, conducting a survey for four years spending Tk 290 million.