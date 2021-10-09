Overseas labour market needs concerted efforts to prevent downfall

The flow of remittance remained high despite the dwindling overseas employment during the outbreak of coronavirus last year. Bangladesh received more remittance through legal procedures as the pandemic restrictions blocked the hundi business—an informal monetary instrument. The expatriate workers also felt encouraged by the 2 per cent incentive given by the government against the remittance.

However, a Prothom Alo report revealing the shrinking overseas job market, published on Thursday, appeared alarming. Given the recessions in the traditional overseas markets and failure to explore the newer ones, Bangladesh has been sending less workers overseas for the last four years. As a consequence, the flow of remittance is declining.