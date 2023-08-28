Sher-e-Bangla Medical College: Why do authorities encourage ragging? 

After five students of Kushtia Islamic University were permanently expelled for torturing a resident student, it was thought that such harassment and ragging would stop in all universities and their affiliated colleges in the country. But that hope is a far cry, as proved by the incident that occurred in the residential hall of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College in Barisal.

A female student there was called to a room in the hall twice and physically abused, tortured, threatened, and had her phone searched by two senior students of the same hall. They claimed to be the leaders of the Chhatra League.

The first time, two students were tortured in the room of a Chhatra League leader. Afterwards, when the two students shared the matter with another student, one of them was called again and mentally and physically tortured. She was admitted to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital when she became unconscious at one stage.